NVG to protect Sanatana Dharma soon: JSP chief

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced the formation of Narasimha Varahi Ganam (NVG) for protection of Sanatana Dharma, while reiterating that his secular credentials regard for the Constitution would be intact.
The Deputy Chief Minister stated this at IS Jagannathapuram of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal, about 75 km from here, on Friday during the launch of free LPG cylinder scheme.
Earlier, he participated in the Sudarshana Narasimha Dhanvantari Garuda Anjaneya Anantha Homam conducted at the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha swamy temple for over three hours.
Addressing a mammoth gathering at IS Jagannathapuram public meeting, he warned that he would not tolerate if any group or persons insult the other faiths in the State. Every Hindu should learn some discipline. He asked the Endowments Department to take stringent measures against the persons who insult other faiths.
He warned that stringent action would be taken against YSRC leaders and cadre if they try to tarnish the image of NDA and women through social media. The YSRC did not learn lessons even after biting the dust in the elections, he said.
“If APCC chief YS Sharmila needs additional security, we would bring it to the notice of our Chief Minister,” he said. He told the police to act tough on anti-social elements.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gujarat made an excellent speech and alerted the nation on internal enemies. He hinted that there was a discussion with the party senior leaders on the formation of trade union, students and cultural wings soon.
The JSP chief said that he visited the IS Jagannathapuram temple some 15 years back and got the blessings of Lord Narasimha Swamy. “It is a powerful place. I discussed with the endowments officers and district collector. A plan is evolved to develop the temple with `4.5 crore,” he said.
“I walked and reached the temple during 2009. I was disturbed in those days. I derived great power from Lord Narasimha,” he recalled.
He asked the Collector to resolve the endowments land dispute and take steps to return 50 acres to the temple. He asked the Endowments Department to set up CCTV cameras in the temple to prevent the harassment of women by anti-social elements.
Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh, MLA Bolisetty Srinivas, Gopalapuram MLA M Venkatraju, Collector K Vetri Selvi, SP K Pratap Siva Kishore also participated.