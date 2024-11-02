NVG to protect Sanatana Dharma soon: JSP chief

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced the formation of Narasimha Varahi Ganam (NVG) for protection of Sanatana Dharma, while reiterating that his secular credentials regard for the Constitution would be intact.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated this at IS Jagannathapuram of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal, about 75 km from here, on Friday during the launch of free LPG cylinder scheme.

Earlier, he participated in the Sudarshana Narasimha Dhanvantari Garuda Anjaneya Anantha Homam conducted at the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha swamy temple for over three hours.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at IS Jagannathapuram public meeting, he warned that he would not tolerate if any group or persons insult the other faiths in the State. Every Hindu should learn some discipline. He asked the Endowments Department to take stringent measures against the persons who insult other faiths.

He warned that stringent action would be taken against YSRC leaders and cadre if they try to tarnish the image of NDA and women through social media. The YSRC did not learn lessons even after biting the dust in the elections, he said.

“If APCC chief YS Sharmila needs additional security, we would bring it to the notice of our Chief Minister,” he said. He told the police to act tough on anti-social elements.