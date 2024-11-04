Four people electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh while installing flexi banner, CM Naidu condoles deaths

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four persons died by electrocution in Tadiparru village of Undrajavaram Mandal in East Godavari district on Monday early hours.
One person injured in the mishap is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
The incident happened when they were tying flexi banners for the unveiling of the statue of social reformer Sardar Papanna Goud in the village. Film actor Suman is expected to unveil the statue on Monday.
While tying the banners, they accidentally came into contact with loose electrical wires hanging there, leading to their deaths. The deceased persons were identified as Bolla Veerraju (26), Pamarthi Nagendra (23), Marisetty Manikanta (28) and Kasagani Krishna (20). Bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tanuku government hospital for post-mortem.
A pall of gloom descended over the village following the incident. As it was the first Monday of the holy month of Karthki, people woke to perform special pujas at Shivate temples in the village, and on coming to know of the tragic accident, they were shocked. Family members of the four victims were inconsolable.
According to the villagers, the dispute over the unveiling of the statue was resolved recently after Kovvur RDO had given her nod for the installation of the statue of Sardar Papanna Goud.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Home Minister V Anitha, and Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu also condoled the demise.
Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh immediately rushed to Tadiparru village and later visited Tanuku government hospital, where he consoled bereaved families. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims.
Meanwhile, Undrajavaram police registered a case and took up an investigation.