Four people electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh while installing flexi banner, CM Naidu condoles deaths

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four persons died by electrocution in Tadiparru village of Undrajavaram Mandal in East Godavari district on Monday early hours.

One person injured in the mishap is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The incident happened when they were tying flexi banners for the unveiling of the statue of social reformer Sardar Papanna Goud in the village. Film actor Suman is expected to unveil the statue on Monday.

While tying the banners, they accidentally came into contact with loose electrical wires hanging there, leading to their deaths. The deceased persons were identified as Bolla Veerraju (26), Pamarthi Nagendra (23), Marisetty Manikanta (28) and Kasagani Krishna (20). Bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tanuku government hospital for post-mortem.