MLC poll notification generates political heat in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: The political atmosphere has heated up after the issuance of the notification for the MLC election under local body quota. The election was necessitated with the disqualification of YSRC MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju under the anti-defection law by Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju. The election is scheduled to be held on November 28, while nominations will be accepted from November 4 to 11.

There are 753 votes, including 34 ZPTC and 549 MPTC members, 50 corporators in the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, 110 councillors in Saluru, Bobbili, Parvathipuram and Nellimarla municipalities and 10 ex-officio members in the local body institutions of the erstwhile undivided Vizianagaram district.

Coming to the strength in Vizianagaram local bodies, the YSRC has 548, followed by TDP with 156 votes, JSP 13, Congress 1, Independents 13, and 22 seats are vacant. Hectic lobbying is on for the coveted seat from both the YSRC and TDP.

With the overwhelming strength, YSRC leaders, who are aspiring for the MLC seat, have started intense lobbying for the party ticket. The YSRC is said to be looking for a suitable candidate, who could influence all the party local body representatives. Several former MLAs, who lost the recent elections, are trying to get the MLC seat by showcasing their ability to sustain the YSRC votes, defying TDP camp politics. The aspirants include former MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, former deputy chief minister Peedika Rajanna Dora, former deputy Assembly speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and former Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, former Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appalanaidu. Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana held a meeting with YSRC leaders in Visakhapatnam on Sunday on the selection of party candidate for the MLC poll.

Despite not having enough strength to win the MLC seat, the ruling TDP-led NDA is likely to be in the election fray as several YSRC local body representatives have been showing interest to come into the alliance fold. The TDP leadership is said to be searching for a strong MLC candidate either from the Kapu or the Koppala Velama community.

Hence, T Lakshmunaidu and G Krishna from Koppala Velama, and Kimidi Nagarjuna and Kadagala Anand from Kapu community are aspiring for the MLC seat from the TDP.