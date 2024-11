VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the law and order situation in the State not falling in line even after five months of the NDA government, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan has said things will be different if he is forced to take the Home Ministry.

Addressing a public gathering at Gollaprolu Zilla Parishad High School in his Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Monday, he asked why police are not taking stern action against increase in crimes. “Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha should take the initiative in this regard. If I am forced to take Home Ministry, things will be a lot different,” he observed.

He urged the Home Minister to be impartial and merciless when it comes to maintaining law and order. “All I want is everyone’s safety. Ours is not a government that seeks vengeance, but at the same time don’t presume it to be toothless,” he asserted.

Terming the law and order problem a legacy they inherited from the previous dispensation, Pawan Kalyan said the previous regime had not done anything when more than 30,000 women and children went missing.

“Even the present Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and myself had received threatening calls and threats to our family members under the previous regime. However, there was no response from police at that time. Had there been an action, there would not have been such crimes that are being witnessed today,” he felt.