GMC kicks off 90-day special sanitation drive

GUNTUR: In an ambitious push to enhance urban cleanliness, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a 90-day special sanitation drive aimed at tackling the city’s persistent waste management and sanitation challenges. This initiative underscores the importance of collaboration between residents and municipal staff as Guntur, one of Andhra Pradesh’s largest cities, strives to achieve a cleaner, healthier environment.

Guntur has made strides in waste management, but key areas continue to grapple with overflowing garbage, clogged drains, and stagnant water, particularly during the rainy season. Residents in neighbourhoods such as AT Agraharam, Market Road, Old Guntur Road, Arundalpet, Brodipet, and various parts of Guntur East express ongoing frustration over these issues. Local resident K Padma from AT Agraharam voiced her concerns about the persistent problem of garbage piles around bins, stating, “Even though sanitation staff come daily to collect waste, the garbage often ends up on the roadside, and bins are rarely cleaned.”

GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu outlined the city’s action plan, explaining that over 2.5 lakh households have been divided into 786 micro-units, with two sanitation workers assigned to each unit to ensure door-to-door waste collection. GMC officials report that the city generates approximately 450 metric tonnes of garbage daily, with an average of 1.8 kg produced per household. Chief Medical Officer of Health Sobha Rani added that around 1,960 sanitation workers cover 150 square kilometers, utilising 350 pushcarts, 80 electric autos, and other equipment to handle the large-scale waste collection.

The collected waste is sent to transit points at Ponnur Road and Etukuru Road, with about 360 metric tonnes of dry waste sent to the Jindal power plant in Naidupet and 60 metric tonnes of wet waste directed to composting facilities. However, officials acknowledge occasional service disruptions due to vehicle breakdowns, which create minor delays in garbage transportation.