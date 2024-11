VIJAYAWADA: The TDP, which is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, seems to be cautious in taking a stand on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The TDP, which has been maintaining that it will not compromise on the interests of Muslim minorities, is keeping its cards close to the chest in connection with the Waqf Bill, which is likely to be discussed once again in the winter session of Parliament.

Revealing that TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised at a meeting with the elders of the Muslim community on October 23, and promised to protect their interests, Minority Welfare Minister N Md Farooq claimed that Naidu was instrumental behind sending the Wakf (Amendment) Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Speaking to TNIE, Farooq maintained that the TDP despite being an ally of the BJP, has never compromised on the interests of Muslim minorities, and will continue the stand in the future also as it is committed to their welfare.

“In fact, the State government has constituted a 15-member committee headed by an IAS officer on the issue. It includes officials from Minority Welfare and Waqf Board, representatives of Advocates Association and voluntary organisations working for the rights and welfare of Muslims.

The committee has already raised objections and made suggestions at the JPC meeting held under the chairmanship of Jagadambika Pal recently,” the Minority Welfare Minister said.