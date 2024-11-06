TDP leaders allay fears of Kappatralla villagers

KURNOOL: A Fact-Finding Committee of TDP, JSP and BJP leaders on Tuesday visited Kappatralla village, where villagers launched a stir against the Centre’s permission to explore uranium deposits. The committee visited agricultural lands and forest areas to study the pollution concerns raised by the villagers. The members met the struggle committee against uranium mining at Koulutla Chennakesava Swamy temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Kurnool district TDP president P Thikka Reddy alleged that while drilling was being conducted in 11 villages of Devanakonda mandal to identify uranium deposits, some YSRC leaders made it an unnecessary issue to tarnish the image of the TDP-led NDA government. He accused Alur MLA B Virupakshi of spreading a false propaganda on the issue, and urged the villagers not to be carried away by it.

The NDA leaders promised to take the villagers’ concern to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and BJP State president D Purandeswari, and ensure that their interests are well protected.