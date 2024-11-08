Maintenance of Smrithi Vanam remains uncertain as financial, administrative issues persist

VIJAYAWADA: The future of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, a major monument and memorial park in the heart of Vijayawada, remains in limbo as financial and administrative issues hinder its maintenance and development.
An ad-hoc committee formed under the previous YSRC government, headed by the NTR District Collector and comprising officials from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), and Social Welfare Department, is reportedly unable to keep up with daily operational demands or address pending construction work.
The towering statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, standing 206 feet high atop an 81-foot podium, is a significant investment for the State. The previous YSRC government allocated Rs 404 crore to the project, which includes a theatre, convention hall, garden, food court, commercial complex, and children’s area to attract visitors to boost local tourism.
However, despite the initial financial commitment, the State government has not allocated any funds for the memorial park’s ongoing operation and maintenance, which costs an estimated Rs 35 lakh monthly. With no dedicated funds from the district administration, VMC, Social Welfare Department, or APIIC, the park’s operations have relied solely on revenue from entry tickets, parking fees, and other service charges.
However, sources reveal a steep decline in visitor numbers, making it increasingly challenging to sustain the park. Staff members, including security personnel, have reportedly gone unpaid for the last five months, and maintenance needs are accumulating with no budget for repairs. “The low visitor turnout and unpaid salaries make day-to-day operations almost impossible,” said one employee, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Since the TDP took power, Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has taken responsibility for maintaining the park’s greenery. However, more than 40% of the project’s overall work remains incomplete, including key areas in the main building.
Officials have proposed that the park could be developed into a tourist attraction on par with Gujarat’s Statue of Unity, involving the Tourism and Municipal departments in its management. “Proposals for funds and project completion were submitted to the State government, and we are waiting for a response,” an official from the Social Welfare Department stated, also anonymously.
The government’s response will be pivotal in determining the future of Smriti Vanam, as officials and departments grapple with its management.