Maintenance of Smrithi Vanam remains uncertain as financial, administrative issues persist

VIJAYAWADA: The future of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, a major monument and memorial park in the heart of Vijayawada, remains in limbo as financial and administrative issues hinder its maintenance and development.

An ad-hoc committee formed under the previous YSRC government, headed by the NTR District Collector and comprising officials from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), and Social Welfare Department, is reportedly unable to keep up with daily operational demands or address pending construction work.

The towering statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, standing 206 feet high atop an 81-foot podium, is a significant investment for the State. The previous YSRC government allocated Rs 404 crore to the project, which includes a theatre, convention hall, garden, food court, commercial complex, and children’s area to attract visitors to boost local tourism.

However, despite the initial financial commitment, the State government has not allocated any funds for the memorial park’s ongoing operation and maintenance, which costs an estimated Rs 35 lakh monthly. With no dedicated funds from the district administration, VMC, Social Welfare Department, or APIIC, the park’s operations have relied solely on revenue from entry tickets, parking fees, and other service charges.