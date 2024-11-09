Produce T Lokesh on Nov 11, Andhra Pradesh HC directs police

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted further hearing on the batch of Habeas Corpus petitions to Monday, and directed the government to produce the person mentioned in the case before the court on November 11.

The bench, comprising Justice Raghunandan Rao and Justice K Maheswara Rao, has directed the police to produce Tirupati Lokesh, on whose name the writ was filed, before the court on Monday.

The court also directed to give the CCTV camera footage from October 4 to 8 of Vijayawada Cyber Crime and Itikalapalli police station of Anantapur district in a sealed cover to the concerned magistrates.

When the court asked the police directly about the case of T Lokesh, they said, on receiving a complaint, the person was called on phone and he came to the police station on October 7 and on the next day he was asked to come with bail papers. He was supposed to come to the station on October 10 but did not turn up, His whereabouts are not known. His relatives had filed the Habeas Corpus petition.

The Advocate General contended that a false propaganda has been taking place in an organised manner on social media and it attracts Section 111 of BNS and a notice need not be given under the provision. Police are adhering to the law.

Of the five petitions that have come up for hearing, in three cases police have given notices and released them, he said.

The counsel for T Lokesh said his client was brought to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam on October 5, and cases were registered against all the 411 persons in the group, and of them 120 had reported to the police in Vijayawada.

In Anantapur case, the accused Jinkala Ramanjaneyulu was produced before the magistrate, the court was told.

The bench suggested to the Advocate General to create awareness among police on the guidelines to be followed.

The government sought time to file a counter on the remaining cases to which the court agreed and adjourned the hearing to Monday.