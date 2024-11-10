Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan deplores neglect attitude of police

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan once again expressed his displeasure over police.

The parents of two students, who died in a road accident at Tuni recently, called on Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, and explained how the police mistreated them when they went to the police station for lodging a complaint.

“The negligent attitude of the police is bringing disrepute to the NDA coalition government,” he observed.

Pawan Kalyam was moved after knowing that the parents of one of the deceased student, who was declared brain dead, agreed for organ donation despite facing the rude attitude of the police. The police have not registered any case against the driver responsible for the accident.

“I am apologising over the way the police acted in dealing with the road accident in Kakinada district,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan gave Rs 2 lakh each to the parents of the deceased students from Pawan Kalyan Learning Centre for Human Excellence.