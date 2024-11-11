Andhra govt effects transfer of five IAS officers

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State government has effected transfer of five IAS officers. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad. D Ronald Ross, waiting for posting, has been posted as Secretary, Finance Department. B Anil Kumar, who is also waiting for posting, has been appointed as Managing Director of Swachh Andhra Corporation in place of Gandham Chandrudu, who has been posted as Additional Secretary, Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services.

D Haritha, who is also waiting for posting, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation Department.

K Kanna Babu, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, has been given full additional charge of Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, relieving G Anantha Ramu.