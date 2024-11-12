Disqualified MLC’s wife files papers for by-election

VIZIANAGARAM: The MLC by-election under local body institutions quota for the erstwhile Vizianagaram district took an interesting turn on Monday. Playing it safe, disqualified MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju’s wife Subba Laxmi alias Sudha Rani has filed nomination for the MLC by-election on the last day.

Though the HC had set aside the disqualification order issued by Council Chairman K Moshenu Raju, there was no response from the Election Commission. It is said that a copy of the judgement was not received. YSRC has fielded Sambangi Chinna Appalanaidu for the by-election and in case of no other nomination he would be elected unanimously. To scuttle the moves, Raghu Raju’s wife filed the papers. AP Tourism Corporation Director and TDP State secretary, Indukuri Subba Laxmi, said my husband launched a legal battle against the disqualification.

Indukuri said, “YSRC MPTCs and ZPTCs asked me to contest in by-election. I filed nomination papers as an independent candidate. I am confident, the TDP high command will give B form if the poll is pending ECI decision after receiving court copy.”