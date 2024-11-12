NDA government budget defied logic: Buggana

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath dismissed the State budget presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav as the one that defied logic. He said without substantial allocations to any of the welfare schemes, the budget outlay was increased by Rs 41,000 crore.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC headquarters, Buggana said there was no clarity on Rs 15,000 crore aid for Amaravati as to whether it was a grant-in-aid or a loan. “How the World Bank provides loan to the area, which is in the flood line, remains to be seen,” he observed.

Further, he questioned the meagre allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, and no mention was made when it would be implemented. “What was presented today was nothing but for deceiving the people of the State. There were no expected allocations for the Super Six promises,” he pointed out.

“Be it Thalliki Vandanam, free bus travel for women or Annadata Sukhibhava, allocations are not tangible in the budget. Only a meagre allocation for the Deepam scheme can be seen. The State seems to be largely dependent on the Central aid for ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’. The budget did not mention about Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance as well,” he said, adding that the revenue deficit had grown alarmingly.