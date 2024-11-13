25 ganja smugglers, consumers held, 7.2 kg contraband seized in Guntur

GUNTUR: In a major crackdown on the ganja trade, Guntur police dismantled a supply chain involving peddlers, suppliers, and consumers on Monday. The police arrested 25 individuals and seized 7.2 kilograms of ganja.

Several accused had formed local peddling gangs, enlisting college students to distribute the drug within youth circles. Police identified the main accused as Shaik Althaf (19), Mohammad Davuddin (20), and Shaik Roshan (19), all intermediate students, along with Yousuf, a bike mechanic, and T Balaji (20), a college student. The accused reportedly purchased ganja from intermediaries Bheem and Deepak in Araku, then distributed it in Guntur through middlemen A Anil (20) and P Sudhakar (24).

Acting on a tip-off, Pattabhipuram police arrested seven individuals near Nethaji Nagar pond, SVN Colony, seizing the ganja and cash worth Rs 3,500. Call records and online payment histories also led police to identify 18 additional buyers.

The seven accused are on remand, while 18 consumers received conditional bail. Efforts are ongoing to arrest two suppliers based in Araku. SP Sathish Kumar urged students to avoid drugs.