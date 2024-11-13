CM Chandrababu Naidu exhorts NDA legislators to rise up to expectations of people

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that learning is a continuous process, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that legislators be aware of the budget session of the State Assembly, and go through the allocation of funds to different sectors.

Addressing the MLAs and MLCs at a training session conducted in the Assembly committee hall on Tuesday, he urged them to study the policies and bills to be tabled by the government. Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu organised the training session for the first-time MLAs.

“You all should stand as examples to the future generations. Do not take things easy as there is no Opposition in the Assembly. The party in the Opposition is not feeling any responsibility. But let us function as answerable leaders to the people,” he said.

Mentioning that the Assembly is a platform to explain to the people what the government has done for them, he said the people always monitor what their MLA is doing for them and how their MLA is presenting their problems. The House should be a platform for meaningful debates. “People never accept if we use objectionable language and this is what has happened in the past five years,” he said.

In the recent elections, the NDA coalition contested together, and many new faces have entered the Assembly, including 61 from the TDP, 15 from the JSP and four from the BJP. At least 30 MLAs got elected to the Assembly for the second time.

Naidu advised the MLAs to try to get themselves updated on all the subjects and cautioned them that he will continuously monitor the subjects that the MLAs are learning and the issues on which they are focusing. Unless you have a proper understanding of the subject, how will you know the needs of your respective Assembly segments, he asked.

Welcoming their suggestions on Vision-2047, Naidu made it clear that both the Assembly and the Council should be the platforms for fruitful debates, besides finding effective solutions to the people’s problems.