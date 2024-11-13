Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for isolated areas in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region, effective over the next three days starting Wednesday.

The IMD predicted thunderstorm activity in some areas during this period.

These weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure system over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, near the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coastlines.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Sullurpeta in Tirupati district and Kavali in Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm each, followed by 4 cm in Nellore city.

Kandukur and Gudur reported 3 cm, while Peddapuram in Kakinada district noted 2 cm.

Some locations across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema observed lighter rainfall, with up to 1 cm recorded.