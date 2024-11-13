Make use of ‘Unnathi’: Deputy CM Pawan to youth

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has urged the eligible youth from the beneficiary families of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to make use of the Unnathi scheme, which aims to provide essential skill training to improve employability and living standards of people.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan directed the rural development officials to promote the scheme among the eligible youth from the families which completed 100 days of MGNREGA work last fiscal. The scheme offers 90 days of training with a daily stipend of Rs 300, totalling Rs 27,000, to beneficiaries. People in the age group of 18 to 45, should have a minimum qualification of Class X. During the training, they will receive materials and uniform, besides separate hostel accommodation for men and women. Facilities such as high-speed internet, IT labs and tablets will be provided to them.

The scheme offers 215 skill development courses across 31 sectors, including marketing, aerospace, agriculture, banking, insurance and cosmetology. After the successful completion of the training programme, candidates will get a certificate, besides job opportunities in private companies.