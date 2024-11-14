Vishakhapatnam police to launch Sankalpam to curb drug abuse among youth

VISAKHAPATNAM: Beyond the intense crackdown on ganja abuse, trade, and illicit cultivation across the Andhra-Odisha Border region and various districts in the State, police are focusing on community outreach with initiatives like Sankalpam, aimed at educating youth on the severe and often irreversible consequences of substance abuse.

Experts emphasise that such proactive measures are essential in addressing deeply ingrained psychological challenges of addictions.

Clinical psychologist Dr Bhavani explained that individuals struggling with addiction often experience a cycle of reward and regret.

“Drugs deliver a rush of dopamine, the brain’s ‘feel-good’ chemical, providing a fleeting escape from stress or emotional pain,” she noted.

“However, this high is short-lived, followed quickly by guilt, shame, and physical discomfort. This loop becomes a maze that is incredibly hard to escape without support.”

Bhavani added addiction rewires the brain, making it crave that dopamine boost even if the individual wants to stop, which complicates recovery without external support.

Initiatives like Sankalpam aim to break down these psychological barriers, demonstrating that support and help are accessible. “Support systems, de-addiction centres, and continuous counselling can gradually help the brain adapt and lessen its dependency on substances,” she said.