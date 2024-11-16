Andhra Pradesh govt to instill trust in land allottees

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana said the Cabinet sub-committee would be working to instil confidence among those companies that stayed away from operations after being allotted land at Amaravati during 2014-19.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet sub-committee meeting on Friday, he said they focused on resolving land allotment issues in the capital region.

The sub-committee instructed the CRDA officials to engage with organisations that had been allotted land during the TDP government earlier.

He noted that the CRDA had allotted land to about 130 organisations during that period, but many did not proceed with construction due to uncertainty.

He added that under the current coalition government, confidence has been restored among stakeholders. The technical committee’s report on tender cancellation will be submitted to the Cabinet on November 18 for approval.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, Kandula Durgesh, TG Bharath, Chief Minister’s Secretary Pradyumna, CRDA Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Municipal Administration Secretary Kanna Babu, Finance Secretary J Nivas and CRDA Additional Commissioner Surya Sai Pravin Chand.

Speaking at the meeting, Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav said, “We have decided to accelerate projects in Amaravati. We will consult with the organisations allocated land to address their issues and ensure that they start construction quickly.”

He added that the sub-committee will convene every 10 days, following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions.