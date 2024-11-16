Andhra Pradesh govt to offer free coaching to BC DSC aspirants

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government, through BC Study Circles, is offering free coaching to DSC aspirants from Backward Classes (BCs).

Training centres will be set up across all 26 districts, providing two months of coaching. Participants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 and an additional Rs 1,000 for books.

The programme willl be launched on Saturday across the State.

Minister for BC and EBC welfare Sanjeevareddygari Savitha announced that the initiative aligns with the State government’s plan to recruit 16,347 teachers through a Mega DSC.

According to the Minister, While 66 per cent of seats are reserved for BC aspirants, 20 per cent and 14 per cent are allocated for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, respectively.

Aspirants from other categories are also eligible for free coaching.

Additionally, online coaching will be made available, supported by a dedicated website under development, the Minister added. This inclusive effort aims to equip candidates with the skills and resources needed to secure teaching posts effectively.