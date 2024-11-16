Help link Pennar and Godavari, CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the cooperation of the Centre to link Godavari and Pennar rivers. Naidu also urged her 1% surcharge on SGST to enable the State government to take up infrastructure projects and provide other facilities in the flood-affected areas, including Vijayawada.

He also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the impact after the formation of a new government in the US on India.

Disclosing the details related to the meetings of Naidu with the Union Ministers, Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said as the State government is focusing on linking Godavari and Pennar after the completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, Naidu urged the Finance Minister to extend the Central aid to the State.

At present, Godavari water is being drawn to Krishna at Prakasam Barrage through the Polavaram Right Main Canal. From there, water should be lifted to the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal and from there to the Bollapalli reservoir. Later, the water will be taken to Banakacherla. The project will immensely benefit the erstwhile Prakasam and the drought-prone Rayalaseema region, the TDPP leader said.

Stating that funds to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore are required for interlinking of Godavari and Pennar, he said the Detailed Project Report will be prepared soon and the share of the State and Centre in taking forward the project will be ascertained. The Finance Minister has positively responded to Naidu’s plea, he said.

Naidu made an appeal to the External Affairs Minister to revive the participation of the Singapore government in the development of Amaravati for which the Union Minister agreed. Naidu also urged Jaishankar to divert the delegations coming to invest in India to AP, the TDP MP said.