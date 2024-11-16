Submit report on CCTV cam installation in jails: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to submit a status report on installing CCTV cameras in jails and police stations as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Advocate Tandava Yogesh filed a PIL in the court in 2019 seeking direction to the government to implement the Supreme Court orders of 2015. Subsequently, the court directed the government to implement the orders in a phased manner and the case was disposed of. However, Yogesh filed a contempt petition in the court stating that the court orders were not followed. Hearing the petition, the court directed the government to submit the status report and posted further hearing of the case to next month.

‘Put fee details of pvt schools in public domain’

The AP High Court on Friday directed the State government to upload the government-approved tuition fee, infrastructure in place, teachers’ salaries, qualifications, recognition, and other such details of private schools to the public domain. The orders were issued in response to the PIL filed by Tandava Yogesh stating that the norms stipulated in the RTE Act were not being implemented.

He said private schools have to upload Forum 1 on the school education department website. Details of 14,551 schools were not uploaded on the website. Further hearing of the case was posted to December 4.

Allow Home Guards to take cop test: HC

The AP High Court directed the police recruitment board to allow Home Guards to take physical fitness and final written test without considering reservation. Further hearing was posted to November 25. Home Guards approached the court requesting they be considered as a special category for police constable recruitment.