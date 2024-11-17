10,269 avail free visa to visit Thailand from Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thailand has recently extended its free visa policy for Indian travellers until further notice, aiming to increase tourism and attract more visitors from one of its largest source markets.

This extension allows Indian tourists to enter Thailand without paying the usual visa fees, making travel more accessible and affordable for a growing number of Indians interested in exploring Thailand’s beaches, cultural heritage, and vibrant cities.

With AirAsia operating three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the Visakhapatnam-Bangkok route has seen consistent passenger traffic since April.

As many as 10,269 passengers from Vizag availed the free visa service between April and October. The month of April saw 1,415 passengers make use of the facility, while June recorded the highest figure with 1,999 people availing the benefit.

Although there was a slight decline in the subsequent months, each month still saw over 1,000 travellers availing the free visa benefit with 1,320 people travelling to Bangkok in October.

Sharing insights on the new visa policy, an official speaking to this newspaper said, “Indian travellers do not have to pay for visas upon arrival in Bangkok. They simply get their passports stamped during immigration and are free to enter. This eases travel significantly and encourages more people to visit. However, we still expect higher number of tourists.”

He added increased awareness of what Thailand has to offer could help travellers understand the destination better.

Further, he noted that Although current figures are promising, we anticipate even greater interest in the coming months.

The free visa initiative is part of Thailand government’s strategy to revitalise its tourism sector, which has faced challenges in recent years. By waiving visa fees, Thailand aims to encourage longer stays and increased spending from Indian tourists, further strengthening its tourism sector’s recovery.