Probe ordered into death of 16-yr-old in Andhra

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member Bathula Padmavathi on Sunday ordered a thorough investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl who allegedly jumped off her hostel building in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district.

It may be recalled that the intermediate first-year student, identified as J Anusha of Vellaturu village in Bollapalli mandal, took the extreme step on Saturday reportedly following an argument with her classmate over a pen.

The college management rushed her to a nearby hospital, however, she succumbed to injuries. After receiving the information, the RDO and the MRO visited the college.

Padmavathi extended her condolences to the parents of the deceased girl and directed the Palnadu district police, and education department officials to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a detailed report to the commission.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, she promised that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Narasaraopet Rural police registered a case and an investigation is underway.