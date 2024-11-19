Andhra Council erupts in debate over rising crimes against women

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed a heated exchange on Monday between the treasury benches and opposition YSRC MLCs during a discussion on the law and order situation in the State.

Responding to questions raised by YSRC MLCs Varudhu Kalyani, Kalpalatha Reddy, and Yesu Ratnam about the increase in crimes against women over the past six months under the TDP-led NDA government, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha launched a scathing criticism of the opposition.

She accused the previous YSRC regime of failing to ensure women’s safety, claiming that crimes against women were significantly higher during their tenure.

Anitha asserted that the preventive measures introduced by the current government have already resulted in a decline in such incidents. “Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy utterly failed to safeguard women during his five years in power. Between 2019 and 2024, crimes against women increased by 29% compared to the TDP’s tenure from 2014 to 2019,” she said.

Citing data, Anitha stated that 83,202 cases of crimes against women were registered between 2014 and 2019 under the TDP government, while the number rose to 1,00,508 during the YSRC regime.