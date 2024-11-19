Girls attempts to kill herself over harassment in Andhra

GUNTUR: Two female students from the SC Welfare Girls Hostel in Sattenapalli attempted suicide on Monday, reportedly due to harassment by the hostel warden. Saritha (19) and Akhila (16) consumed sleeping pills late Sunday night at the hostel in Venkatapathi Colony.

When the girls failed to wake up on Monday, hostel officials rushed them to a local hospital before transferring them to Guntur GGH for better medical treatment.

According to reports, the students had previously complained to higher authorities about poor food quality and inadequate facilities at the hostel. This allegedly angered the warden, leading to sustained harassment.

A case was registered and the probe was launched. Parents of the victims demanded strict action against the warden. Local MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana visited the girls in the hospital and assured their families of justice.

MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana conducted a surprise inspection of the hostel and held talks with local officials to address the students’ grievances and promised corrective measures.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)