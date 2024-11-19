Speaker urges action on false housing scheme reports in Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu suggested Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy take action against officials if they are found submitting inaccurate reports to the Assembly.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday, TDP MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, PGVE Naidu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary raised concerns over irregularities in the State housing scheme.

In response, the minister informed the House that out of 31,274 houses sanctioned in Visakhapatnam, only 2,779 houses have been completed.

However, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLA from Visakhapatnam East, and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao criticised the discrepancies between the ministers’ replies and the ground realities. They accused officials of submitting misleading reports to the House.

Intervening in the discussion, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu urged Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy to launch an inquiry and take action against officials found guilty of providing false information.