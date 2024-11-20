Efforts intensified to achieve tuberculosis elimination target in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has intensified efforts to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), reporting significant progress in 2024.

Between January and October, the State achieved a presumptive TB examination rate of 2,343 per lakh population and a TB notification rate of 155 per lakh. A total of 69,371 cases were notified, meeting 83% of the target.

The treatment success rate stands at 94%, with 41% of patients cured and 53% completing treatment. However, districts like Sri Satya Sai, ASR, and Bapatla fell below the State average for presumptive TB examinations, while Konaseema met only 47% of its notification target. Parvathipuram Manyam reported an 89% treatment success rate, below the 90% benchmark. To bolster diagnostics, 780 labs are equipped with Truenat and CBNAAT machines. The Adult BCG Vaccination programme, launched in May, achieved a 51% vaccination rate across 12 districts.

National Health Mission Director Aruna Vakati stated, “Combining advanced diagnostics, care, and awareness, we are committed to achieving a TB-free India.”