VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday, is learnt to have approved the proposals submitted by the technical committee to invite fresh tenders for the Amaravati Capital City development works.

The Cabinet is believed to have given its nod to mobilise advances to contractors for taking up the development works.

As the Assembly is in session, the decisions taken by the Cabinet were not disclosed by the government.

According to sources, the Cabinet has also discussed setting up of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Bench in Kurnool. In fact, the previous YSRC government proposed to establish the AP High Court in Kurnool as part of its three capital plan for decentralised development. However, the TDP-led NDA government, which is committed to Amaravati as the one and only capital of AP, has made it clear that the High Court will remain in Amaravati itself, and it will take steps for setting up of HC Bench in Kurnool.

Cabinet gives nod to further strengthen PD Act

Besides approving the Rs 85,000 investment proposals of 10 firms cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), the Council of Ministers is said to have given its nod for the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy and to provide industry status to the tourism sector.

It is also learnt that the Cabinet also approved the proposal to amend the bill to reduce the time for moving a no-confidence motion against the chairpersons of local bodies from the existing four years to two-and-a-half-years. With an objective to curb the crimes, the Cabinet is said to have given green signal to further strengthen the PD Act by making amendments to it. It is said to have approved the Lokayukta Amendment Bill, and discussed the appointment of Lokayukta in the absence of the Leader of Opposition, and decided to follow the procedure adopted in Parliament.

