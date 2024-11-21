Move to adopt PPP model for roads opposed

VIJAYAWADA: Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary K Ramakrishna has condemned the State government’s proposed move to implement the PPP model for maintaining rural roads. He urged the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw the proposal to impose toll taxes on rural roads.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ramakrishna criticised the government for planning to burden rural communities with taxes for road repairs, calling the move ‘atrocious’.

Ramakrishna referred to the CM’s announcement in the Assembly about introducing toll tax collection on rural roads by handing over their maintenance to private agencies, similar to toll collections on National Highways, as ‘unfair’.

He urged the government to abandon their decision on pilot implementation of toll tax collection in the Godavari districts.