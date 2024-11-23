Vizag gang-rape: Lawyers refuse to help accused

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Bar Council announced that no lawyer from the council will argue on behalf of the accused in the recent gang-rape of the law student.

The decision was made during a protest, led by Bar Association President Bevara Satyanarayana, in front of the court gates on Friday. The protesting lawyers strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a grave crime against women.

Speaking at the protest, Satyanarayana termed the gang rape deeply unfortunate and urged the State government and police to take stringent measures to prevent such crimes in the future. He assured the victim and her family of legal and moral support from the Visakhapatnam Bar Association.

Satyanarayana emphasised the need for a transparent and thorough investigation to ensure justice for the student. “Women must be protected from crimes like gang rape, and the culprits must be held accountable, regardless of their influence or status,” he stressed.

He also called on the people to uphold dignity and respect for women, stressing that such heinous crimes should never be tolerated. Calling the incident tragic, Satyanarayana reiterated the support, stating that the Bar Council will remain steadfast in its decision not to support the accused.

During the protest, senior advocates J Prithviraj, Palaka Sriramamurthy, Ramanjaneyaulu, D Padmavathi, and B Lakshmi Rambabu expressed solidarity with the student and her family, pledging their commitment to ensuring justice.