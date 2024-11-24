Ambati Laxman Rao hailed as people’s Judge

VIJAYAWADA: The memorial of Justice Ambati Laxman Rao, former Chief Justice of the undivided Andhra Pradesh High Court and Allahabad High Court, was held on Saturday at Sarvottama Grandhalayam at Benz Circle in Vijayawada. Supreme Court Judge Justice SVN Bhatti, who attended as the chief guest, highlighted Justice Laxman Rao’s commitment to societal welfare and his advocacy for the underprivileged.

Justice Bhatti praised Justice Rao’s exemplary values and dedication, noting his 28 years of social service after retiring from the judiciary. He commended his efforts to support farmers in 40 villages affected by the Srisailam project’s backwaters and his contributions to public welfare without seeking personal gain.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, Citizens for Democracy Secretary and former AP Election Commissioner, honoured Laxman Rao’s tireless work in safeguarding democratic values and institutions. He recalled Justice Laxman Rao’s advocacy against criminal elements in politics and his active involvement in Election Watch, which aimed to prevent such individuals from obtaining political party tickets.

Former Chief Secretary LV Subramaniam acknowledged Justice Laxman Rao’s post-retirement focus on critical issues such as eradicating corruption, implementing electoral reforms, promoting farmer welfare, and advocating for liquor control. Subramaniam highlighted his tenure as Chairman of the Red Cross, where his humanitarian spirit were widely respected.

Rao’s eldest son, Dr Ram Papa Rao, family members, AP High Court Judges Justice Challa Gunaranjan, Ninala Jayasurya, Justice Nyapathy Vijay and others were present.