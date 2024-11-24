Stone-pelting at CM Chandrababu Naidu: Cops apprehend three accused

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police on Saturday has arrested three persons in connection with a case regarding stone-pelting at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a rally in 2022.

Based on a complaint filed by TDP supremo’s then chief security officer (CSO) K Madhusudan Rao, police registered a case and started an investigation. However, there was no progress in the investigation for the past two years.

The slug-paced probe gained pace recently after the TDP-led NDA’s ascension to power in the State.

The three accused were identified as Kanikanti Sajjan Rao, Bejawada Karthik and Parimi Kishore. Nandigama police revealed that the three accused hurled stones at Naidu’s convoy with an intention to harm him in 2022. The incident, which occurred when the TDP supremo was conducting a road show at Rythu Bazaar in Nandigama town in November 2022, resulted in bleeding injury to CSO Madhusudhan Rao on his chin.

A group of individuals allegedly cut off power to the streetlights and resorted to the crime. Alerted by the incident, the NSG Commandos stepped in, preventing another such attack.

“The role of three accused was found in the stone pelting incident and we immediately took them into custody. Further probe is underway to uncover others involved in the incident,” the police said.