Andhra Pradesh government's decision on layout approvals hailed

VIJAYAWADA: The office bearers of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh have welcomed the State government’s decision to implement a single window system for approvals concerning the building constructions and layouts.

Scheduled for launch on December 31, this initiative, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, promises to streamline the approval process and significantly reduce the administrative burdens on developers and stakeholders across the State.

Chairman of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, Alla Siva Reddy, lauded the move, calling it a “game-changer” for the real estate industry. He said, “This progressive move by the Chief Minister is a game-changer for the real estate industry. The single window system will simplify the approval process, reduce delays, and foster a more transparent and efficient environment for development.”

Under the new system, developers will be able to obtain necessary approvals from multiple departments at one platform. Key approvals, including those for Vacant Land Tax, Registration Department, and the Mining Department, will be integrated.

Moreover, critical departments such as Fire, the Airport Authority of India, and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) will also be part of this coordinated system, ensuring a seamless process for construction and layout approvals. President of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, YV Ramana Rao, emphasised the positive impact this change will have on developers. “Previously, developers had to make multiple rounds to various departments, including Revenue, Stamps and Registration, and the Fire Department, which caused unnecessary delays. Now, with this single window system, we will no longer face such challenges. The process has been made much easier and more efficient,” he said.

General Secretary, Bayana Srinivasa Rao, highlighted the practical advantages for developers and stakeholders. “The new system will speed up the approval process, enabling us to focus more on actual construction and development. This is a much-needed change that will help in accelerating growth across the State,” he added.

CREDAI members also expressed their gratitude to Municipal Administration and Urban Minister P Narayana and IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for their tireless efforts in addressing long-standing challenges in the real estate sector.

With the implementation of this single window system, Andhra Pradesh is poised to witness a significant improvement in the ease of doing business, providing a faster, more transparent, and efficient approval process for all construction-related activities. This move is expected to not only benefit developers but also encourage sustained growth.