B Pharma aspirants’ future in limbo in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The delay in counselling for the Bachelor of Pharmacy course is causing significant distress among students and parents, as nearly half of the academic year has already passed.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducts AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) every year to facilitate admissions into institutions. Though counselling for engineering and agriculture courses had already been completed, the process for B. Pharma is yet to commence.

This year’s EAPCET, held between May 16 and 23, saw attendance of 80,766 students with 70,352 qualifying. The APSCHE announced the results on June 11, however, even after five months it is yet to initiate the admission process for the students.

As per 2022 figures, there are 1,520 seats in 128 pharmacy colleges in the State, including 39 government institutions. Due to the delay, many of the students risk losing central government scholarships, adding to their woes.

Sharing her dissatisfaction with TNIE, Radha Kumari Vangapudi, a student awaiting counselling, said, “I have been waiting for six months. I am worried about my future if I don’t secure a seat in counselling as classes in neighbouring States have already commenced.”

Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) President Malireddy Kotareddy expressed concern over the inaction, urging the government to act swiftly, as SC, ST, BC, Minority, and EWS students relying on fee reimbursement schemes would otherwise have to endure hardships.

Secretary S Narahari appealed to the government to begin the counselling process immediately to safeguard the future of students. He mentioned that a letter addressing the issue was also sent to HRD Minister N Lokesh.

T.V. Narayana, State President of the AP Private Pharmacy College Managements Association, urged the government to expedite approvals for 38 colleges still awaiting permission for admissions. He stated that while 90 colleges have been approved, the delay for the remaining colleges has stalled the counselling process.

Speaking to TNIE, APSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof K Ram Mohan Rao announced that the notification for Bachelor of Pharmacy admissions will be released on Wednesday. He revealed that the delay of approval from Pharmacy Council of India has hindered the counselling process.