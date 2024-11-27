CM Chandrababu Naidu envisages iconic building in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Years ago, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visualised the iconic Cyber Towers, the first phase of Hitech City, which saw the emergence of Cyberabad, ushering in a new era of technology in the country.

Now, Naidu has embarked on the construction of another iconic structure — Deep Technology Iconic Building — in the capital city of Amaravati to make it the next destination for deep technology, Artificial Intelligence, and other such futuristic technologies and create a plethora of opportunities.

Taking stock of the implementation of the new IT Policy in the State with senior officials on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to prepare the proposals for the Deep Technology Iconic Building. He instructed the officials to formulate proposals for setting up five lakh workstations by 2029 and 10 lakh such workstations by 2034 in the State. Directing officials to work with the goal of providing employment to the youth, Naidu said district collectors, too, should identify the available lands for setting up the workstations. Also, skill upgradation is necessary at all the workstations for the youth to meet their future needs, he said.

On co-working spaces, he directed them to provide land on subsidy for constructing multi-storied office complexes, granting permissions through single-window systems for providing basic amenities and bringing the IT companies under power tariff. For co-working spaces, Naidu said, the company should either have 100-seating capacity or should have an office complex which has a space of 10,000 sq.ft.