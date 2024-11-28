Andhra govt will procure 35L tonnes of paddy this season: Min Nadendla Manohar

GUNTUR: The State government aims to procure 35 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers, announced Minister for Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar.

During his visit to villages, including Chirravuru, Gundemada, Godavarru, Vallabhapuram, Munnangi, Eepuru, Kapra, and Jampani, Manohar interacted with farmers and visited paddy procurement centres. Addressing the media in Tenali, Manohar stated that the government had already purchased paddy worth Rs 1,150 crores, marking a 100% increase compared to the previous administration’s procurement. He further assured that payments are being deposited into farmers’ accounts within 24 to 36 hours.

The minister praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for prioritising paddy procurement and initiating various reforms aimed at benefiting farmers.

Minister Manohar also directed officials to address logistical issues, including transportation, bag supply, and labour shortages, and urged farmers to avoid selling their produce to middlemen.

He highlighted the introduction of a mobile application powered by artificial intelligence, which allows farmers to sell their paddy through WhatsApp without any hassle.