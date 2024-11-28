Andhra govt will stop extending schemes to those involved in ganja trade: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The five-member Cabinet Subcommittee met at the Secretariat on Wednesday and approved the proposal to rename the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) as Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE).

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha chaired the meeting to review various issues and measures to control ganja smuggling and cultivation.

Besides DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Intelligence chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha and IG rank officer chief A Ravi Prakash, other members of the panel — Ministers Nara Lokesh (HRD), Kollu Ravindra (Excise), Satya Kumar Yadav (Health) and Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Women and Child Welfare) — attended the meeting. Stating that the government will stop extending schemes to those involved in ganja smuggling and peddling activities, HRD Minister Lokesh explained, “By stopping schemes to those involved in ganja crime, the government hopes to increase chances of achieving the goal of freeing the State from drugs. We will study the modalities in implementing the decision.”

He announced that committees of EAGLE will be formed in schools, colleges, universities and villages to reach out to more public and educate them on the negative effect of marijuana.