APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy demands probe into Adani deal

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday complained to Governor S Abdul Nazeer against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group, and sought an in-depth probe into the bribery allegations pertaining to the Power Purchase Agreement.

A Congress delegation, led by Sharmila, met the Governor, and submitted a memorandum in which the details of the case, and request of action were mentioned. Later speaking to mediapersons, the APCC chief said the deal with Adani Group would hurt the State for the next 25 years. “It is nothing but pledging the interests of Andhra Pradesh to Adani Group,” she reiterated.

Pointing out the difference between the agreements of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, she said AP agreed to purchase power at a higher price. Sharmila said the people of the State were already burdened to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore in the form of Fuel Adjustment Charges, and this will only be an additional burden. “It is a shame that the same was unearthed by the investigative agencies in the US, and the reputation of the State has suffered a dent at the global level,” Sharmila said, and questioned the lack of action from the State government on the issue.

The APCC chief asked why the coalition government in the State was hesitating to cancel the tainted deal. She demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe the entire episode.