TDP enrols 52.45L members, CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds activists for success of special drive

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the TDP leaders of 10 Assembly constituencies, which stood top in the party membership enrolment.

Addressing TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and village-level activists through a teleconference on Wednesday, he said while laying emphasis on bringing the State back on track, which was ruined by the previous regime on all fronts, the government recognised the leaders who worked hard for the victory of the party, and rewarded them with nominated posts. “The TDP-led NDA has achieved 57% vote share with 93% strike rate due to the hard work of the party activists. We have lost even those 11 seats with a slender margin,” Naidu said.

Maintaining that a political governance system has been introduced now, the Chief Minister said the TDP will be interlinked with the government to take the welfare programmes much ahead. The membership enrolment programme was launched on October 26, and 52.45 lakh members have been enrolled till now. Rajampet, Kuppam, Kalyanadurgam, Palacol, Atmakur, Mangalagiri, Kanigiri, Kodur, Vinukonda and Kavali Assembly segments stood top in the membership enrolment, he said, and lauded the efforts of the party rank and file for making the drive a huge success.

“I also appreciate the efforts of IT Minister Nara Lokesh for evincing special interest in successfully taking the membership enrolment much forward to reach the goal. The enrolment process has picked up momentum in Telangana too. Heads of all the wings of the party will be appointed soon,” he said.

Mentioning that Rs 1,400 crore was sanctioned for road repairs, he said the government will ensure that all roads in the State are pothole-free by Sankranti. “We are marching ahead with the aim of providing employment to the youth. This is a government that gives highest priority to people’s welfare,” the Chief Minister averred.