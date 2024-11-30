Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to tour districts after Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will start district tours after Sankranti, treating each parliamentary constituency as a unit.

Jagan disclosed his decision to tour districts every Wednesday and Thursday from January at a meeting with YSRC leaders of the erstwhile Krishna district at his Tadepalli camp office on Friday.

On Wednesdays, he will interact with YSRC cadre from three Assembly constituencies, and on Thursdays, cadre from four segments will meet him. The two days will be fully dedicated to the party cadre to strengthen the YSRCP. The programme will be organised under the initiative ‘Jagananna with Party Cadre - Strengthening YSRCP’.

Launching a broadside against the TDP-led NDA government, Jagan said, “The State is now being governed by ‘Red Book Constitution’, where systems are collapsing, dissent is being silenced, and false cases are being filed even for forwarding or posting messages on social media about the coalition regime.”

He expressed concern over the deteriorating conditions in education, healthcare and agriculture.