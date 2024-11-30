‘Make teacher-parent meet a success’: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh has urged the people to make the Statewide parents and teachers mega meeting on December 7 a huge success by participating in it in large numbers.

In an open letter to the people on Friday, Lokesh said the meeting aims to strengthen schools, enlighten students, and address pressing issues in the education sector, and the initiative is meant to foster stronger connections between teachers and parents to ensure the bright future of students.

“For the first time in the country, we are organising a Statewide parents and teachers meeting on December 7 in a festive atmosphere. I earnestly appeal to all public representatives, from ward members to MPs, sarpanches to the Chief Minister, to participate in it without any political bias,” he said.

Lokesh said the event will enable parents to better understand their children’s educational standards, discipline and interests. This platform will provide an opportunity to parents to know their children’s learning capabilities and interests in sports and arts, besides addressing their challenges, thereby helping teachers nurture the young talent further.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to depoliticising the education system, and strengthening the relationship among students, parents and teachers. He urged the participants to refrain from carrying political flags during the mega event. He also extended invitation to donors, alumni and voluntary organisations, who have contributed to the progress of schools, and urged them to support the initiative.