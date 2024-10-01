Andhra Pradesh HC directs police to submit details if Mohit is not cooperating in Nani attack case

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court directed the police officials to submit details of measures taken by them to cancel the bail of Chevireddy Mohit Reddy if he does not cooperate with investigation and adjourned hearing to October 3.

Accused in the post-poll violence in the Tirupati case, Mohit Reddy approached the HC seeking cancellation of a lookout notice on him.

When the petition came for hearing, petitioner’s counsel submitted to the court that police served notices under Sec 41 of CrPC and the High Court had granted him conditional anticipatory bail. The counsel submitted to the court that the petitioner’s brother would be accepted into the university with his reference and urged the court to withdraw the look out notice against him so the admission process could be finished before the final date, October 3.

The petitioner’s counsel mentioned that the petitioner is cooperating with the case investigation.

However, government pleader Somaraju argued that the accused is not cooperating with the investigation and said that he is trying to flee the country under the guise of brother’s admission. The court asked if the police have filed any petition regarding cancellation of anticipatory bail in the trial court if he is not cooperating, and directed the officials to submit details about the same.