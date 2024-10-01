Andhra Pradesh: Village revenue assistant murdered in detonator blast

KADAPA: In a shocking incident in Vemula Kottapalle village of Pulivendula constituency, a Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) named Narasimhulu (40) was killed in a detonator explosion, sparking panic among the locals. Police revealed that the murder was driven by an extramarital affair. The prime suspect, Siga Babu, has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Pulivendula DSP Muralinaik and Circle Inspector Nagaraju visited the scene for investigation. Narasimhulu, who also worked in local stone quarries, was asleep on his veranda with his wife Subbalakshmi when the explosion occurred.

Gelatin sticks, combined with a dynamo battery, were used to set off the blast, injuring both Narasimhulu and his wife.

Narasimhulu died on the way to the hospital, while Subbalakshmi sustained fractures to her knees and legs and was hospitalised in Kadapa.

This is the first incident of its kind in the district, said the DSP. Investigation is underway to trace the source of the detonator materials.

The police suspect the murder was premeditated, linked to the affair between Subbalakshmi and Siga Babu, whom Narasimhulu had confronted in the past.