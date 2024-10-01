Andhra school education dept to roll out permanent academic ID for Class IX and X pupils

VIJAYAWADA: Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V announced the launch of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) for students of Classes IX and X in the State.

“This initiative will empower learners and create a robust framework for tracking educational progress, ensuring that every student has a unique ID throughout their academic journey,” he explained. Mangalagiri has been selected as the pilot location for the APAAR project.

The initiative aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the need for innovative educational strategies to support diverse learning experiences.

The APAAR ID will not only be a lifelong identifier, but also serve as a gateway to the Digi Locker ecosystem, allowing students to securely store and access their educational achievements, including exam results. The Ministry of Education will generate these IDs based on students’ Aadhaar numbers, requiring parental consent to ensure data privacy.

All District Educational Officers have been instructed to disseminate information and ensure that consent forms are distributed to students before the Dasara vacation.

Head Masters are tasked with collecting signed consent forms by October 14.