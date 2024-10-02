Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan treks to Tirumala hill shrine

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan arrived in Tirupati on Tuesday on a three-day visit. He proceeded to Alipiri and began his pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot at 4.45 pm as part of his Prayaschitta Deeksha.

On October 2, he will visit Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the morning and offer prayers as part of his Prayaschitta Deeksha. At 11:05 am, he will inspect the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadanam Centre.

On October 3, Pawan Kalyan will depart from Tirumala at 4.30 pm and attend ‘Varahi Sabha’ in Tirupati.