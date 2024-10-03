Andhra Pradesh governor hails truth, non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 120th birth anniversary during a programme at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday.

Floral tributes were offered to their portraits in remembrance of their significant contributions to India. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Nazeer highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence, which the father of nation used to combat British colonial rule, a reason why Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated worldwide as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence.’

Governor Abdul Nazeer also acknowledged Lal Bahadur Shastri’s role in the freedom movement and his call for national unity with the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,’ which continues to inspire many generations.

75th TB Seal Campaign inaugurated at Raj Bhavan

On the same day, Nazeer, in his capacity as Honorary President of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated the 75th TB Seal Sale Campaign at Raj Bhavan.

He emphasised the continued global threat posed by tuberculosis, noting that India bears one-fourth of the world’s TB cases. Despite this, Andhra Pradesh has achieved a 91% success rate in patient recovery, which the Governor attributed to the dedicated efforts of healthcare agencies.

He praised their commitment to providing proper care in line with the Government of India’s ‘End TB Strategy’ and called on the public to support the TB Seal Sale Campaign to help eradicate tuberculosis by 2025. Representatives from AMG International donated a cheque for Rs 5.01 lakh to the campaign.