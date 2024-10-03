Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan ends Prayaschitta Deeksha, visits Tirumala with two daughters

TIRUMALA: Deputy Chief Minister, K Pawan Kalyan, concluded his 11-day ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ and offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his visit to Tirumala on Wednesday.

He walked to Tirumala from Alipiri and had darshan on Wednesday morning along with his daughters Aadya Konidela and Polena Anjana Konidela. He performed special poojas and placed the Varahi Declaration at the feet of Lord Venkateswara. Due to the large number of devotees, his time for prayers was limited.

After the darshan, the Deputy Chief Minister received blessings from Vedic scholars at the Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam, where he was presented with prasadam and a portrait of the presiding deity. He also shared copies of the Varahi Declaration with the media outside the temple.

He then visited the Matrushri Tharigonda Vengamamba Annadanam Centre, managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He joined the devotees in taking the prasadam.

Pawan signs declaration for daughter Polena Anjana

Adhering to the traditions and regulations, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger daughter Polena Anjana completed her declaration formalities. Pawan Kalyan also signed the form as his daughter is a minor. The family follows Christian traditions, with Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva, being a Christian.

MLC P Hariprasad, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasaulu, and several others were present.