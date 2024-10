TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the multitude of devotees, who are expected to throng Tirumala for the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams from Friday.

As a prelude to the commencement of the annual festival, the Ankurarpanam ritual was performed traditionally on Thursday night.

Addressing mediapersons at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present the Pattu Vastrams to the Lord on behalf of the State government on the first day of Brahmotsavams.

“After getting Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam, the Chief Minister will release the 2025 TTD calendars and diaries. Thereafter, he will take part in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva. On October 5, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Rs 13.45 crore modern temple kitchen behind the Panchajanyam Rest House,” he said.

Elaborating on the arrangements for the annual festival, he said the TTD has cancelled all Arjita Sevas, Anga Pradakshina and VIP break (except for protocol) darshan. On Garuda Seva day (October 8), even protocol darshan remains cancelled.

“We have kept a buffer stock of seven lakh laddus to meet the pilgrim demand. The accommodation capacity in Tirumala, including rest houses and Pilgrim Amenities Complexes, is 45,000 pilgrims. As we are anticipating around 3.5 lakh pilgrims for Garuda Seva, we have made all arrangements to meet the pilgrim needs. The galleries along the Four Mada Streets have been spruced up to accommodate nearly two lakh pilgrims,” he explained.

He said 3,000 round trips have been planned to transport three lakh pilgrims on the day of Garuda Seva in 400 plus RTC buses, and 2,000 round trips on other days.