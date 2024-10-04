CM Naidu likely to visit Delhi on October 7; to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit New Delhi on October 7.

The two-day visit attains significance given it will be his first visit to the national capital after the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam adulteration controversy, which hogged the national headlines.

During his Delhi visit, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, a key partner in the NDA government at the Centre, besides meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah may meet several other Union Ministers.

According to sources, the top priority of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Delhi is to get funding for the construction of the capital city Amaravati, besides laying emphasis on seeking Union government support for several development schemes and other welfare initiatives.